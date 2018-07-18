Hayden Molinarolo

The world has never been smaller than it is right at this moment. With increased internet connectivity and the proliferation of social media, human beings are connected to one another to a level unimaginable even ten years ago. The one barrier that continues to separate, however, remains language. With their latest single “Nearer My God,” which also happens to be the title track to their upcoming record, the rock group Foxing attempted to break down those walls, and put together five different versions of the song, sung in five different languages: English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese.

“The language idea started as a ‘Wouldn’t it be cool’ thing that just kept going,” singer Conor Murphy said. “The whole point was to put in a fraction of the effort that most international artists put in. The goal was to show respect and appreciation. Each step was pretty difficult because we wanted to get it as right as possible and my only knowledge outside of English is some high school French. Each of the four foreign languages had its own set of difficulties but, after working with 70ish translators and friends for a few months, we’ve got one song in five tongues.”

Nearer My God comes out August 10 via Triple Crown Records. Check out the album art and tracklist below.



Triple Crown Records

1. “Grand Paradise”

2. “Slapstick”

3. “Lich Prince”

4. “Gameshark”

5. “Nearer My God”

6. “Five Cups”

7. “Heartbeats”

8. “Trapped in Dillard’s”

9. “Bastardizer”

10. “Crown Candy”

11. “Won’t Drown”

12. “Lambert”