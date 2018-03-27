Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Friday, Frankie Cosmos will finally release their much-anticipated Sub Pop debut, Vessel. But while the album is receiving the biggest promotional blitz of Greta Kline’s career with the project, much of what we’ve heard of the album has been a representation of staying true to itself. This has meant showcasing Kline’s intimate, reflective songwriting along with videos that make the most of creative DIY techniques.

For the latest visual in advance of the album, Frankie Cosmos’ “Jesse” video pays homage to their search history with a clip that delves into visuals rooted in ASMR and slime culture. If you don’t know what that is, ASMR videos are visuals that present a relaxing, tingling feeling that begins in your head and works its way down your body. Basically, it feels like a massage for your brain. The clip finds the band getting their hands dirty, with the video using a cut-and-paste style to present both performance footage and the band’s silly day playing with goop.

Kline had this to say about the clip:

“For the video for “Jesse,” we were inspired by ASMR and slime culture. We wanted the song to be paired with mesmerizing and satisfying imagery. It turned into a marathon of playing with toys and goo.”

Check out Frankie Cosmos’ “Jesse” video above, and look for Vessel out on March 30 via Sub Pop.