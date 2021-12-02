For a few years now, Tom Brady has used social media to recap the football games he’s won with both the New England Patriots and, now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These recaps usually feature a motivational message from the football player followed by some highlights, usually with a song from a popular artist playing in the background. For this past Sunday’s win against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady recapped the game with a video that featured Freddie Gibbs and Big Sean’s “4 Thangs” in the background. Gibbs caught wind of this development and took to social media to celebrate.

Gibbs reposted Brady’s video on Instagram and wrote, “Tom Brady bout to turn me to a Bucs fan [laughing emoji].” He also reposted the video on Twitter, writing, “My dog TB12!!!”

Gibbs, who hails from Gary, Indiana, has spoken about his distaste for the Indianapolis Colts for well over a decade, as tweets from 2010 prove. “I fux wit DA BEARS and anybody that’s that’s playin the f*ckin colts,” he wrote in one tweet while another simply read, “F*ck the colts.” Gibbs also once wrote, “All y’all n****z from Gary that know y’all grew up as BEAR fans please stop d*ck ridin’ the colts cuz they in the super bowl.” This is in reference to the Colts’ Super Bowl matchup against the New Orleans Saints, in 2010 which they lost by a score of 31-17.

I fux wit DA BEARS and anybody that's that's playin the fuckin colts — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) September 12, 2010

All y'all niggaz from Gary that know y'all grew up as BEAR fans please stop dick ridin' the colts cuz they in the super bowl — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) February 5, 2010

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.