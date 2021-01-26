Of all the big-name rappers in New York, one of the last names remaining who hasn’t done a song with Jay-Z (who doesn’t also have beef with Jay-Z) is French Montana. That may soon be changing, per French himself in a new interview with DJ Semtex’s Hip Hop Raised Me podcast. As Montana explained that the two had never directly collaborated, he revealed that “We finally found the song,” and teased “hopefully that’ll go down,” noting they’ve “been going back and forth” working on it.

“I was playing this song for somebody in the studio,” he explained. “And the artist just grabbed me and started wrinkling my shirt, asking me, ‘What is this?’ Jay-Z happened to see that. Jay was like, ‘Yo, that record is crazy.’ He was like, ‘Let me get motivated to write 16 on this real quick.'” Now he’s just waiting for Jay to enter a creative mood and bless the beat. With French due for another album — his last full-length Montana came out in 2019, although the Coke Boys 5 mixtape arrived in November 2020 to tide fans’ over — could we potentially get the chance to hear what a Jay-Z/French Montana collaboration sounds like on his next one?

Hopefully, but really, the endgame here — at least for this hip-hop aficionado — is a Jay-Z album produced entirely by French’s go-to beatmaker Harry Fraud. I won’t hold my breath, but in the meantime, you can check out the snippet from French’s interview with DJ Semtex above and the full episode below.