Drake Was Dropped From The Astroworld Lawsuits Ahead Of Trial In May

Drake has reportedly been dismissed from all Astroworld lawsuits, according to TMZ. The publication shared that the “First Person Shooter” hitmaker was granted a motion for summary judgment and as a result, all the claims against him were dismissed.

Court documents obtained by TMZ noted that a judge in Harris County, Texas heard the Astroworld-related arguments and chose to dismiss all claims against Drake with prejudice.

Drake had been previously named a defendant in some lawsuits related to the Astroworld Festival tragedy of 2021. Plaintiffs had reportedly alleged that Drake, who performed on stage at the festival as a guest of the founder and creator, rapper Travis Scott, helped incite the crushing frenzy, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Drake reportedly argued that him showing up as a guest of Scott shouldn’t be grounds for legal action. Evidently, he added that he shouldn’t be held responsible for any injuries or casualties, as he wasn’t involved with planning the festival.

Scott, along with Apple, also reportedly asked to be removed from the lawsuits, suggesting that safety measures were not his responsibility. However, a Harris County judge denied both Scott’s and Apple’s request.

The Astroworld trial is scheduled to begin in May.