Future and Metro Boomin just came through with yet another new album, We Still Don’t Trust You. They got a strong group of collaborators involved with the project, so here’s what to know about who’s featured.

What Features Will You Hear On Future And Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You?

The album’s tracklist includes features from The Weeknd (on “We Still Don’t Trust You,” “All To Myself,” and “Always Be My Fault”), Chris Brown (“Drink N Dance”), Ty Dolla Sign (“Gracious”), J. Cole (“Red Leather”), Lil Baby (“All My Life”), and ASAP Rocky (“Show Of Hands“).

Future And Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You Tracklist

Disc One

1. “We Still Don’t Trust You” Feat. The Weeknd

2. “Drink N Dance” Feat. Chris Brown

3. “Out Of My Hands”

4. “Jealous”

5. “This Sunday”

6. “Luv Bad Bitches”

7. “Amazing (Interlude)”

8. “All To Myself” Feat. The Weeknd

9. “Nights Like This”

10. “Came To The Right Party”

11. “Right For You”

12. “Mile High Memories”

13. “Overload”

14. “Gracious” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

15. “Beat It”

16. “Always Be My Fault” Feat. The Weeknd

17. “One Big Family”

18. “Red Leather” Feat. J. Cole

Disc Two

1. “#1 (Intro)”

2. “Nobody Knows My Struggle”

3. “All My Life” Feat. Lil Baby

4. “Crossed Out”

5. “Crazy Clientele”

6. “Show Of Hands” Feat. ASAP Rocky

7. “Streets Made Me A King”

We Still Don’t Trust You is out now via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find more information here.

