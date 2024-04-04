Last month, rapper Future and superstar producer Metro Boomin dropped their collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You. The album has had fans talking for weeks, as it featured a return to the sounds that launched Future into stardom, and the sounds that made Metro a household name. Not to mention, the scathing Kendrick Lamar verse on “Like That” that still has the internet abuzz. But the dynamic duo isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this year, the two announced that their long-awaited collaborative project will consist of two albums.

Today (April 4), the two teased the second installment of their promising series. In a video clip shared to Twitter, Future and Metro are seen in space. The two have already taken over the world, but they aren’t stopping there. Also in the clip, a collage of photos and videos of Future and Metro appear on screen, signifying a continuation of the long-manifested story.

At the end of the clip, the screen reads “WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU,” sending a signal to fans that the sequel to We Don’t Trust You is on the way.

A tweet from Metro, seen above, indicates a release next week.

We Still Don’t Trust You is out 4/12 via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records.