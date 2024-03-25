Future and Metro Boomin dropped We Don’t Trust You on Friday, March 22, and rap fans were immediately drenched in beef — or perceived beef — primarily because of “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, who referenced “First Person Shooter” by Drake and J. Cole and downplayed any notion that he’s part of hip-hop’s “Big Three” alongside Drake and Cole.
Did Drake Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ Diss?
Drake had two opportunities on stage to address Lamar’s diss. His and Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? staged back-to-back concerts on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Lil Wayne served as the co-headliner for those dates, and the first show only focused on positivity as Drake showered Wayne with praise.
On Sunday, however, Drake had to get something off his chest. Whether it was a direct response to Kendrick (or Future?) is up for interpretation, but this is what Drake said, as circulated on X (formerly Twitter) by Complex:
“A lot of people ask me how I’m feelin’. I’ma let you know how I’m feelin’. Listen, the way I’m feelin’ is the same way I want you to walk out of here feelin’ tonight about your fuckin’ self. ‘Cause you know how I’m feelin’? I’ve got my f*cking head up high. My back straight. I’m ten f*cking toes down in Florida — or anywhere else I go — and I know that, no matter what, there’s not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f*ck with me. And that’s how I want you to talk out of here tonight.”
“I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**** on this Earth that could ever f*ck with me… – Drake pic.twitter.com/6VZJtxxKUJ
— Complex (@Complex) March 25, 2024