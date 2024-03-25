Did Drake Respond To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ Diss?

Drake had two opportunities on stage to address Lamar’s diss. His and Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? staged back-to-back concerts on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Lil Wayne served as the co-headliner for those dates, and the first show only focused on positivity as Drake showered Wayne with praise.

On Sunday, however, Drake had to get something off his chest. Whether it was a direct response to Kendrick (or Future?) is up for interpretation, but this is what Drake said, as circulated on X (formerly Twitter) by Complex:

“A lot of people ask me how I’m feelin’. I’ma let you know how I’m feelin’. Listen, the way I’m feelin’ is the same way I want you to walk out of here feelin’ tonight about your fuckin’ self. ‘Cause you know how I’m feelin’? I’ve got my f*cking head up high. My back straight. I’m ten f*cking toes down in Florida — or anywhere else I go — and I know that, no matter what, there’s not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f*ck with me. And that’s how I want you to talk out of here tonight.”