Future is really making sure to wring every last ounce of content posssible out of I Never Liked You. His latest breakout from the April album is the video for “Massaging Me,” which truly lives up to its title. The video is heavily fiiltered in blue and red, with a fuzzy, lo-fi aesthetic that really lends itself to his bleary-eyed, substance-fueled raps; throughout, he’s surrounded by women who just can’t keep their hands off of him. The festivities movie outdoors from the stripper pole-equipped TV room to the pool, where the ladies swim around and twerk on each other for Future’s entertainment.

“Massaging Me” makes a total of seven videos from the 16-song album, which also featured the No. 1-selling “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems, the Kanye West-featuring “Keep It Burning,” the inebriated “Puffin On Zootiez,” the laid-back “Holy Ghost,” the heartbroken “Love You Better,” and the hedonistic “I’m Dat N****.”

2022 has been another big year for Future, who has headlined multiple iterations of the Rolling Loud Festival including in Miami and in New York, trended multiple times on TikTok (truly a feat for a non-Gen-Z, non-legacy act), and sold his publishing catalog for a huge payout.

Watch Future’s “Massaging Me” video above.