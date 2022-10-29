Still hot off the release of his third album, It’s Only Me, which has become his third consecutive chart-topping album, Lil Baby has dropped the video for “From Now On.”

“From Now On,” which features Future, quickly became a fan favorite upon the album’s release. On the track, Lil Baby and Future decide to carry themselves as trap stars, but also fashion icons.

“Switchin’ up my image, no more pictures with my styrofoam / Why the f*ck I keep buyin’ these houses if I’m never home,” asks Baby on the opening lines of the track.

Later on in the track, Future swoops in, rapping, “Codeine drinkin’, but I swear the money getting me higher / Just told the judge I’m on pills, my mansion got marble / Charge a M for a show, still send bail to you tomorrow.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Future and Baby are seen wearing colorful fashions, including lush coats, vibrant shirts and hats, and flashy jewels. While they have reached mogul and style icon status, the two make it known that they are still running the rap game.

Check out the video for “From Now On” above.

It’s Only Me is out now via Quality Control. Stream it here.