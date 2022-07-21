Future Bids A Fond Farewell In His Heartbroken ‘Love You Better’ Video

Future bids a fond farewell to his ex in the lovelorn video for “Love You Better,” the latest single from his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You. The video features some not-so-subtle references to his long-settled relationship with Ciara, including a massive billboard featuring a nondescript football player that is a clear stand-in for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, aka Ciara’s current husband and the guy who “loves her better.” Another scene features Future’s in-video ex sharing her secrets with a bevy of women fascinated by her breakthrough. Future, buddy… let it go.

One would hope that the international rap star isn’t really holding onto the past like this, because his present looks pretty sunny, all things considered. I Never Liked You landed solidly at the top of the Billboard 200 the week of its release, and as a result, Future’s been booked and busy. Not only has he become seemingly the official mascot of the Rolling Loud festival — he’s due to headline this weekend’s Miami event, as well as the New York and Toronto dates — but he’s also still in high demand as one of hip-hop’s go-to featured artists, with an upcoming appearance planned on Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Pressurelicious,” dropping this Friday.

Watch Future’s “Love You Better” video above.