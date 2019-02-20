Netflix

One of the main things the Netflix Fyre documentary did was bring awareness to a situation that was worse that most people probably realized. Something else the film achieved was propelling Andy King to viral fame. The most quotable scene from the movie is the part where King tells the story of how he was prepared to do just about anything to help the festival succeed. In hindsight, that moment is the unquestioned highlight of the film, but understandably, King had his reservations about it being included at all.

King spoke with TMZ recently, and he told them that he had originally begged the Fyre directors to cut the scene:

“I went to them and said, ‘Listen, I just talked with my lawyers and some of my creative team and they said, ‘Andy, you got to pull that thing. That can not go into this documentary.” And when I sat with the director, he said, ‘Andy, you don’t understand: Without that scene, there isn’t a documentary.’ I said, ‘Oh come on, there’s no way.’ They said, ‘Trust me.’ And that is an integral part, as you know, of the documentary itself.”

He continued to say that despite his initial apprehension, the movie has led to some interesting opportunities for him: “I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if it had been taken out. I mean how I’ve become this social media hero over a situation like that, I’m in total shock. But I’m riding with it, it’s a lot of fun. TV offers to cameos in movies. I’m doing a cameo tomorrow night for the Spirit Awards. I’m shooting a movie in March, we’re working on a few different TV show concepts right now. I have three offers for those, it’s incredible.”

Meanwhile, Ja Rule said recently that he has plans to create a new “iconic” music festival.