Billy McFarland, who found himself fresh out of prison last year following his disastrous Fyre Festival scam, has teased that he has a bunch of new projects in the works.

Over the past few months, he’s promoted everything from a scavenger hunt for a brand new music festival to doing a 2.0 iteration of the one that went horribly wrong. He’s even thrown out wanting to box Ja Rule for money.

Now, McFarland’s next potential venture is a completely new frontier and possibly, the most far-fetched one so far: Broadway.

That’s right. He’s planning to take over Times Square with a potential musical centered around Fyre Fest’s story, according to a new TikTok appearance. He broke the news through his own video and another interview.

“Instead of like traditional Broadway actors, it’s going to be current music artists, combined with the Broadway format of the play — making fun of me, but also I think sharing some of the good sides as well,” McFarland said.

He also revealed that financial supporters are helping him pay off the first Fyre Fest — and that some unnamed musicians are still interested in coming back to play on a different island. (The 2.0 version will not be held in the Bahamas.)

”The reaction for getting artists has been so extreme,” McFarland added. “Really, like half of them are like, f*ck off, how dare you can call us. And they’re half — like, literally after I tweeted that Fyre Fest 2.0 is happening, they’ve been texting, emailing, saying, ‘Hey, like what can we do to come.’”