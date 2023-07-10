G Herbo has been arrested in his hometown, Chicago, and accused of illegal gun possession, according to TMZ. Police sources say the rapper was arrested Sunday evening, booked for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place, and released on bond. However, there is no information on what prompted the arrest or Herbo’s interaction with police in the first place. Herbo was previously arrested on gun charges in 2018, pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

In 2020, the rapper was charged with fraud for his alleged connection to a stolen identification ring based in Massachusetts. Authorities, in that case, say Herbo and his associates used the stolen IDs to purchase $1 million worth of illegally obtained goods and services, from chartering private planes and renting vacation homes to buying designer puppies. Herbo turned himself in in December of that year but has yet to go to trial.

The rapper is a few months removed from his latest album, Survivor’s Remorse, which was released in October of 2022 and included features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Future, Offset, and the incarcerated Young Thug. The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, selling 27,500 album-equivalent units. Since 2020, the rapper has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness through his Swervin’ Through Stress initiative.