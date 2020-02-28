As promised, G Herbo has delivered his fourth album, ‘PTSD’ tonight. Showcased as a fourteen-track effort, the album sees guest appearances from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, Jacquees, and more. The album is also set to be an emotional one as Herbo described it as “the release album I’ve ever dropped.”

Among the album’s fourteen tracks, one of its biggest highlights comes on the title track. Marking the second posthumous song with him on it, following Eminem’s “Godzilla,” Juice WRLD graces the song’s hook with his marquee pain-filled croons that see him championing himself for making it out of his trauma-inducing hood. Both hailing from Chicago, G Herbo and Chance The Rapper reflect on their individual experiences from their hoods. Herbo questions how he can truly enjoy the fruits of his rap career when “all my n***s dead” and leaving the “I love my wife” talk outside the booth, Chance reflects on the traumatic moments he experienced and how its frequency left him nonchalant to it all. While his roots are in Philly, Lil Uzi Vert ends the track by depicting his own parallel, stating that he is indeed “affected by the streets” and he “only see red when he see.”

With “PTSD” marking Juice and Herbo’s third collaboration, it is unfortunate that Juice WRLD is unable to see the song go out to the masses as part of a project that may prove to be one of Herbo’s stronger efforts.

PTSD is out now.

