Trippie Redd‘s deluxe version of A Love Letter 4 You has arrived, bringing with it the video for one of its eight new tracks: The highly-anticipated Chance The Rapper collaboration, “I Love You.” Produced by Nick Mira and Yung Shadxw, the song is a pop-punk take on infatuation, with a hook that insists to a lover, “Shawty, you complete my world / I can never leave you, girl.” While Trippie shifts from singsong raps to outright crooning throughout his parts of the song, Chance’s verse is more straightforward, riffing on sweet talk like, “I like to treat you ’cause you sweeter than a churro.”

The deluxe version of A Love Letter 4 You arrives four months after the original, bearing eight new songs including appearances from Russ, Young Thug, Lil Tecca, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Sahbabii. The album also joins the trend of deluxe versions packing in their new tracks at the beginning of the tracklist rather than the end, something that Young Thug did recently with his deluxe edition of So Much Fun. Trippie also cleverly titles the last of his new tracks “Koi,” playing off the title of the original opener “Leray.” Of course, fellow rapper Coi Leray is Trippie’s girlfriend and with a squint and head-tilt, fans could make out something of a hidden message with the two separate intro tracks: “I Love You, Coi Leray.”

Watch the video for Trippie Redd’s “I Love You” featuring Chance The Rapper above.