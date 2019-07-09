Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just a few weeks ago, 2017 breakout R&B star Gallant returned with new single “Sharpest Edges,” a bouncy ode to a troublemaking infatuation that highlighted his musical growth since his debut album Oology. Now, he’s back again with another new single, this time a finger-waving admonishment of a lover who’s stepped over the line one too many times. It’s called “Crimes” and you can check it out via its Brad Strickman-produced lyrics video above.

In this latest single, Gallant’s vocals are once again spotlit thanks to a spare backing track that includes a perky piano loop and some slow, jaunty finger snaps. Toward the end of the song, the production takes on more and more aspects of a full-on gospel song, complete with choral arrangements, as Gallant warns his paramour that “I can’t keep overlooking all your crimes.”

The song, which debuted earlier today on Beats 1 Radio as Zane Lowe’s World Record, was more of a collaborative effort than Gallant’s usual material, which he says helped him get “out all of the negative thoughts and the negative energy… and understand exactly what you’re going through.” His next album doesn’t yet have a due date but after a year and a half of work, which he says is “worth it,” it’s likely to live up to the standard set by his groundbreaking debut. In the meantime, you can hear more of Gallant on the soundtrack of the upcoming Steven Universe movie, produced by Chance The Rapper.

