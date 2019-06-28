Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer-songwriter Gallant has released a new video for his song “Sharpest Edges.”

“Sharpest Edges” is the R&B singer’s first new release of 2019, barring a (very good) remix of his 2018 song “Gentleman,” featuring T-Pain. “Sharpest Edges” is a fun and bouncy track about a femme fatale. Gallant knows this girl is about to ruin his life, and he’s perfectly okay with that. “They promised you would be the pleasure for all of this pain,” he sings, “But you brought more of it / And now I think I want more of it.”

The bright beat and Gallant’s elastic vocals keep things light despite the self-destructive tendencies. The new video for the single, directed by Bennett Johnson, is as breezy as the song is. The majority of the video is filmed from the knees down — Gallant in comfy slides and sweatpants, tiptoeing through his own house, chased by a girl in massive high heels and bare legs. Once she leaves the house, Gallant is finally free and dancing again, and the camera pans up to show the rest of his body. But his girl has the last word, throwing her shoe and breaking a window in Gallant’s house. He’s still dancing at the end of the video, though, and doesn’t seem too freaked out.

Watch the video for “Sharpest Edges” above.

Gallant is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.