Giveon recently offered a first taste of his upcoming debut album with his soulful new track “For Tonight.” Now, Giveon gives all the emotion in a performance of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The intimate performance kicked off with an introspective Giveon wistfully staring out of a faux window. The crooner then delivers his touching lyrics, singing romantic verses about spending the night with his lover. In a statement about the brand-new track Giveon said his inspiration came from his vices. “This is the story of a taboo vice that I just can’t seem to stop indulging in,” he said.

It’s been just over a year since prolific R&B crooner Giveon burst onto the scene with his 2020 debut EP When It’s All Said And Done — and he’s come a long way since then. After releasing a second EP in 2020 and following up with his hit track “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon was tapped by none other than Justin Bieber to lend a verse on “Peaches” from his 2021 LP Justice. “Peaches” ended up being one of the most popular tracks on the album, earning millions of streams and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Thanks to his recent success, Giveon was even awarded the opportunity to walk the Met Gala’s red carpet, which he stunned in a teal trench coat.

Watch Giveon’s “For Tonight” performance on Fallon above.