After putting up an impressive year thanks to his 2020 EPs Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done, Giveon is back in action with his very strong single, “For Tonight.” The track is quote the emotive release as it finds the Long Beach native pleading for a brief moment of intimacy with a special love in his life. Despite his pleas, the singer’s partner seems skeptical towards opening up to Giveon as their concerns lie with what the future holds for the couple. Giveon asks them to focus on the present while allowing the future to take care of itself.

The track comes after Giveon repackaged his Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done EPs into one project titled When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time and the re-release came with “All To Me,” a lustful addition to the singer’s project. Giveon also earned his first No. 1 track thanks to his guest appearance on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar. Other highlights from the past year for Giveon include his appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, a video for “Still Your Best,” and his debut on daytime TV with a performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary” on Ellen.

You can press play on Giveon’s new single in the video above.