GoldLink Pines For A Distant Lover On ‘Raindrops’ Featuring Flo Milli

Fresh off her appearance on XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class, Flo Milli turns around to lend a lyrical assist to GoldLink, providing a catchy hook on his new song “Raindrops.” Over a Bossa Nova-influenced guitar loop with a distorted sample of Tamia’s “Officially Missing You,” GoldLink expresses his wistful appreciation for an inaccessible paramour who gets plenty of attention and spends too much time away. Meanwhile, Flo Milli’s chorus swings from braggadocious to aspiring as she boasts “If I post my nudes, I / Have the world like, ‘Ooo ahh.'”

“Raindrops” is the latest single from GoldLink’s upcoming album Haram, the follow-up to his 2019 project Diaspora. Although the album was critically hailed, GoldLink believed that he was snubbed for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and the album peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard 200. A controversial Instagram post referring to Mac Miller caused a minor backlash against him, so with Haram, he appears to be refocusing on the forward-facing, genre-hopping music that first endeared him to a broad range of fans.

Lead single “White Walls” displayed more bombastic, mosh pit-inspiring energy, while with “Raindrops,” it’s clear that GoldLink’s attachment to smoother, R&B-influenced sounds remains intact.

