Gorillaz Reveal Their New Album ‘The Now Now’ Is Set To Drop Next Month

Senior Music Writer
05.29.18

Getty Image

Gorillaz made their fans wait six, long years before getting a new full-length album titled Humanz back in 2017. It doesn’t appear that the Damon Albarn-led band is eager to repeat that game in 2018. Gorillaz have been teasing… something for a minute, beginning with the launch of TheNowNow.tv website, that featured virtual band member 2-D seen sitting with a guitar, and now we finally have confirmation that a new album is coming at the end of next month, on June 29.

As the website suggested, Gorillaz latest record is titled The Now Now. Albarn’s bandmate Jamie Hewlett pre-saged this turn of events at the end of last year when he spoke about the group’s desire to keep the creative peddle to the metal. “We’re going straight into the next album with no break,” Hewlett said. “Usually we have a good five-year break between each album but we decided ‘you know what, let’s keep going’ because there’s ideas for a few more albums, so we’re going to go straight into that. So that will be all of next year and probably the year beyond that.”

While we still don’t have any music to judge The Now Now by quite yet, during their tour supporting Humanz, Gorillaz debuted two new songs in “Hollywood” and “Idaho.” We’ll see if they make the record.

TAGSGORILLAZThe Now Now

