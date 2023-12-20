Grammys Week 2024 Schedule: Here Are All The Events And Programs

Grammy season will soon be in full swing. Equally as exciting as the Grammy Awards is the week leading up to the ceremony, which is typically jam-packed with events celebrating all things music. The Recording Academy has announced a round of events taking place within the week, one of which is a special Michael Kushner, Atlantic Records’ executive VP of business & legal affairs and general counsel.
You can see the slate of events below (via Billboard).
Wednesday, January 31
A Celebration of Craft: Presented by Producers & Engineers and Songwriters & Composers Wings
The Grammy Museum
7 p.m.
Recording Academy private event: by invitation only
Thursday, February 1
2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective
Fairmont Century Plaza
7 p.m.
Recording Academy private event: by invitation only
Friday, February 2
Grammy U Masterclass, Presented by Mastercard
11 a.m.: Doors
1 p.m.: Panel/Livestream
Recording Academy event: by invitation only
26th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative
Honoring Michael Kushner
Beverly Wilshire Hotel
11 a.m.
Recording Academy private event: by invitation only
MusiCares Person of the Year
Honoring Jon Bon Jovi
Los Angeles Convention Center
5 p.m.
MusiCares event
UnitedMasters: A Celebration Of Independence
Featuring Uncle Waffles, Tokischa and special guests
Hollywood Palladium
9:30 p.m.
By invitation only
Saturday, February 3
Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 66th Annual Grammy Nominees Reception
Wilshire Ebell Theatre
2:30 p.m.
Recording Academy private event: by invitation only
Pre-Grammy Gala
Honoring Jon Platt
The Beverly Hilton
7 p.m.
Recording Academy private event: by invitation only
Sunday, February 4
66th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Peacock Theater
11:30 a.m.: Doors
12:30 p.m.: Awards Ceremony
Recording Academy event
66th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
Hosted by Trevor Noah
Crypto.com Arena
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Recording Academy event
Grammy Celebration
Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall
8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Recording Academy event