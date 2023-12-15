Noah has hosted the show quite a few times over the past few years, and has instantly become a crowd favorite. Warming up the crowd with his witty humor and timely jokes, it’s no wonder he keeps getting asked to come back.

The Grammys will return for their 66th annual awards show next February at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. The upcoming awards boast a hefty list of nominees, with SZA taking the most with 9 nominations. And once again, with comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah hosting the 2024 awards show.

How many times has Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys?

Noah has previously hosted the Grammy Awards three times — the 65th awards in 2023, the 64th awards in 2022, and the 63rd awards in 2021. The 66th awards in 2024 will mark his fourth time hosting the awards.

Noah announced the news earlier this week during his Spotify exclusive podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah.

“I’m excited about that,” Noah said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

In addition to hosting, Noah is also a nominee at the upcoming Grammys. Noah is nominated for Best Comedy Album with his work, I Wish You Would.

The 66th Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.