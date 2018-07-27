Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Greta Van Fleet are far and away one of the most exciting and buzzed about new rock bands to emerge in a minute. The young, Michigan-based band has drawn widespread comparisons to no-less than Led Zeppelin with their bombastic riffs, atomic drumming, and searing vocals. Don’t just take my word for it however. Greta Van Fleet recently made their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and damn near blew the roof off the join while performing the lead single, “When The Curtain Falls,” from their as-yet-untitled debut album.

A memorable experience to have spent time with the tremendously talented @questlove after @fallontonight. pic.twitter.com/yjUNQMN956 — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) July 27, 2018

Greta Van Fleet first began making waves with the release of a pair of critically heralded EPs just last year. First came Black Smoke Rising in April, which was quickly followed by From The Fires in November. Since then, it’s been a nonstop grind of touring, press appearances, and most important of all, recording session for their new album, which doesn’t yet have a release date, but could potentially make it’s way out into the world by the end of 2018.

You can watch Greta Van Fleet perform their latest single “When The Curtain Falls” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the video above and if you like what you saw, the band is currently on tour through the end of the fall. For more information, check out their official website here.