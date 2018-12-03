Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In their song “Play Destroy,” released in October, Grimes and Poppy sound like an electro-pop match made in heaven. But in an interview with Billboard published November 30, Poppy revealed that her experience working with the Canadian musician was unpleasant. Poppy accused Grimes of “bullying” behavior during the recording and promotion of the collaborative song. Poppy told Billboard:

We planned the song coming out months ago, and [Grimes] was preventing it. I got to watch her bully songwriters into signing NDA[s] and not taking credit for songs that they were a part of. She doesn’t practice what she preaches. It’s really upsetting to work with a female that is very outward about a topic, but behind closed doors, it’s the complete opposite. It’s actually very disheartening to people that are actually feminists and supporters of other females.

Over the weekend, Grimes responded to Poppy’s claims of hypocrisy and cruelty. In an Instagram story (since deleted), Grimes shared her side of the story. Her message reads:

Poppy, you dragged me into a disgusting situation and won’t stop punishing me for not wanting to be a part of it. I don’t want to work with you, you leak the song anyway. u got what you want. Let it go.

Grimes speaks up about the situation by posting via Instagram story (which has now been deleted). In the second photo, it shows that Grimes has liked a tweet from a fan about "Play Destroy" pic.twitter.com/286a4sSSvq — Poppy Updates (@PoppyUpdate) December 2, 2018

In an addendum to the post, Grimes said that she felt “stupid responding” to the “tabloidy drama” of the original claims, but is just “defending herself.” Rather than indulge the cultural obsession with women feuding one another, Grimes said that she “would love we could all just get back to work.”