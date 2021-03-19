It’s been two years since Guapdad 4000 has delivered a full-length project to the world, but thankfully, that drought ends today with the release of his 1776 joint album with producer Illmind. The 14-track effort finds Guapdad and his fellow Californian, Buddy, reconnecting for their light collaboration, “PlayStation.” The song is centered on the frustrations of their respective partners, who aren’t too fond of the rappers’ busy schedules. Frequent flights and a tiring hustle are all a part of the formula towards Guapdad and Buddy’s success, but it also proves to be the bane of their love lives.

1776 is lead by executive production from Illmind and arrives after two singles: “How Many” and “She Wanna” with Bay Area native P-Lo. Listeners will also catch a guest appearance from Tish Hyman on the project. Illmind spoke about the project shortly before “How Many” was released. In the message, which he shared on Twitter, he made sure to show some love to Guapdad.

“I’m so proud of Guapdad and I’m proud of myself because we challenged each other,” he said. “That pressure made some diamonds and we can’t wait to show this project to the world. This single is the beginning of what’s to come.”

1176 is out now via 88Rising/TWNSHP. Get it here.

