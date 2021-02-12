Guapdad 4000 has been quietly building momentum ever since his 2019 bet with Drake went viral, and Drizzy put his fans onto the rapper’s “Flossin” video. Since then, the young rapper got some shine for the Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol 1 in April of last year, and even appeared in an Uproxx Session last summer to perform “Greedy.”

Building off all the momentum from his Rona Raps series, tonight he’s dropping the first new single off an upcoming project, “How Many,” along with a music video showing off his keen sense of wit. While the song samples trance artist Alice Deejay’s 1999 “Better Off Alone,” the video plays on Guapdad’s nickname, with the Oakland rapper holding a live falcon, and pays homage to Kanye West’s 2008 music video for “Flashing Lights.” The producer of the track, Illmind, shared some background on what the song means to him and Guap.

“First single drops midnight tonight Guapdad 4000 x Illmind “How Many.” It’s been five years since I executive produced an entire album and now I get to do it again with my patna. We started this process even before pandemic and I made a promise to myself to pivot may focus on more executive production and really being able to help an artist bring something fruitful to the world to help them execute their vision. That’s my job. That’s what brings me the most joy. I’m so proud of Guapdad and I’m proud of myself because we challenged each other. That pressure made some diamonds and we can’t wait to show this project to the world. This single is the beginning of what’s to come. Thank you to the entire squad and all of the amazing people that helped make this possible. It begins tonight.”

Check out the new song above and look for a lot more new music coming for this duo very soon.

