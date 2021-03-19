Guapdad 4000’s Tender ‘Chicken Adobo’ Video Hides A Dark Secret

After weeks of a clever rollout, Guapdad 4000 has released his Illmind-produced album, 1176. The project, which finds Guapdad reflecting on his past in West Oakland, also focuses at times on his Filipino heritage — notably on the song “Chicken Adobo,” which references a traditional dish considered a trademark of the island nation. Today, he released a tender video to accompany the song, which displays both the sincerity at its heart and Guapdad’s wicked sense of humor.

Opening with shots of a fictional comic book called Scamboy, the video follows its pretty female lead as the character comes to life and draws her into the book’s pages. Scamboy — Guapdad — and the video lead embark on a romantic tour of a tropical island which includes four-wheeling and stopping off at a food truck to purchase two plates of the titular dish. However, the song’s heartfelt chorus gets a devilish twist at the end, courtesy of Guapdad’s tongue-in-cheek love for double meanings.

Guapdad’s month-long rollout for 1176 also included music videos for “How Many,” the Alice Deejay-sampling lead single, and “She Wanna,” a freestyled homage to the Yin Yang Twins’ “Wait” featuring fellow Bay Area party animal P-Lo.

Watch Guapdad 4000’s “Chicken Adobo” above.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.