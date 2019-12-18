Gucci Mane’s ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’ Is Arriving Just In Time For Christmas

Get ready to expand those holiday playlists: Gucci Mane just confirmed that his staple of the season is back for another go-round with East Atlanta Santa 3. Gucci’s popular mixtape series has brought holiday cheer since 2014, when he released the first East Atlanta Santa, following up in 2016 with The Return Of East Atlanta Santa. The third iteration of the series is due to arrive on December 20, according to Gucci’s Instagram post announcing the tape, and he’s already shared a video of himself enjoying the intro poolside, proving that Gucci just does holidays better than anyone else.

In fact, he could very well put in a bid as the first seasonal rapper after releasing Woptober II, his second project of 2019, in October. His summertime release, Delusions Of Grandeur, was released only four months prior. If Gucci decides to just drop holiday-themed albums every quarter from now on, he’s already off to a great start.

Who is that Guy??🎅🏿🎅🏿🎅🏿🎅🏿 pic.twitter.com/K8618kNYue — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 16, 2019

Gucci was also one of the best Santas at New York’s recent SantaCon, where he dressed up in a full-length white fur over a red turtleneck with the customary Santa hat to stroll the streets of the Big Apple with a fleet of scantily clad Mrs. Clauses, where he also met a group of rebellious Easter bunnies, stopping to take a selfie with the mixed-up mischief makers.

East Atlanta Santa 3 is due December 20 on Gucci’s own Guwop label and Atlantic Records.

Gucci Mane is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.