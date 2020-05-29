Over the past decade, Gucci Mane has been phenomenally prolific, releasing what has seemed like a constant and endless stream of mixtapes, albums, and singles. That hasn’t been the case this year, though. He features on Doja Cat’s “Like That,” but he hasn’t released a single of his own in 2020. Rather, he hadn’t until now: Gucci has linked up with Lil Baby for “Both Sides.”

They also shared a video for the track, and it shows snapshots of life in the city, as well as plenty of firearms. That goes along with the hook, “It ain’t my business, it ain’t my beef, I ain’t on no side / Y’all got guns and we got guns but we don’t post ours / Look, you poppin’ like the giant, he just .45 / Told him hit ’em in the leg and make them n****s your size.”

Baby has become a frequent collaborator for Mane in recent years. This is their seventh collaborative effort, and they first came together on the 2017 Quality Control track “The Load.” They went on to swap guest appearances, as Mane appeared on Baby’s “Anyway” and “Realest In It,” then Baby featured on Mane’s “ICE” and “Tootsies.” Between that, they both hopped on Khao’s “Done With Her.”

Watch the “Both Sides” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.