Super producer Mike Will Made-It has blessed a new track his Midas touch once again. This time, he has teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert for a flashy new single, “Blood Moon.”

On “Blood Moon,” Mike Will is at the helm of the beat, per usual, and is joined by J. Cole, who, despite not having any rap vocals on the track, contributed to the song’s production. Over the track, Uzi celebrates a life of excess, rapping raspy, bragaddocious bars.

“Stepped in this b*tch like a killer, stepped in this b*tch in all Margiela / Grip on my waist, got a damn caterpillar / Lil Uzi Vert higher then a damn pillar,” raps Uzi on the song’s opening verse.

While Uzi enjoys the opportunity to flex, they’ve admitted that they don’t think of themselves as a fashion icon. In an interview with GQ, they admitted that some of their biggest fashion moments have come from them just throwing random items of clothing together.

“I low-key just wear anything,” said Uzi. “Sometimes I troll and say shit like that, but I’m not the best-dressed rapper. I don’t even care about that. It’d be the worst-dressed people with all the girls, so it doesn’t even matter.”

