Verzuz is just days away from making its return for the second season of 20-song battles between a number of the music industry’s biggest names. The platform was set to kick things off with a head-to-head matchup with T.I. and Jeezy but late Saturday night the platform made an announcement that surprised all hip-hop lovers on social media. Verzuz announced that Gucci Mane would replace T.I. for the upcoming battle and the Atlanta rap legend would go against Jeezy on November 19. The news was a shock, as the two rappers have not seen eye to eye in nearly two decades.

Gucci Mane made the announcement on his Instagram page with a post that was captioned, “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone.” The caption proves that while two rappers will sit down for the matchup, it doesn’t entirely mean that things are happy and peachy between them. T.I. also posted the flyer for Gucci and Jeezy’s battle and said, “Now THIS… Is what the people wants to see!!” He added, “Trap Muzik salutes y’all.”

The exact details of what took place to make this a matchup between Gucci and Jeezy a reality are unknown at the moment. It should be noted, however, that T.I. sat down with the Thug Motivation 101 rapper back in July and urged him to dispel his beef with the fellow ATL trap star. Throughout the conversation on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast, Jeezy showed respect for Gucci “decades” of bad blood.

You can check out the flyer above. Tune in 11/19 at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST to watch Gucci Mane and Jeezy battle it out.