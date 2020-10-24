T.I. And Jeezy Will Go Head To Head In The Season Premiere of ‘Verzuz’

Last week Verzuz announced that season two of its online competition would return “soon,” leaving fans to share their proposals for possible battles throughout the new season. Shortly after the announcement, Busta Rhymes challenged T.I. to Verzuz battle, but the Atlanta rapper turned down the battle because of a “generational gap.”

T.I. did say, however, that he would be for the “smoke” with Jeezy. “Incredible amount of Young and his catalog. Personal patna of mine,” T.I. said in the video. “But if Young wanted this smoke, he’d say it.” Jeezy responded and said “put a date on it,” and just a few days later we, indeed, have a date.

Verzuz announced on Saturday that Jeezy and T.I. would officially ring in the new season with a battle of their own. The online platform looks to continue the same success they ended season one on, which was back-to-back successful battles between Monica and Brandy as well as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. As for T.I. and Jeezy’s battles, fans can expect the Atlanta natives to deliver some great energy backed by standouts from their collection of albums and mixtapes that go back nearly two decades.

You can take a look at the announcement for Jeezy and T.I.’s battle above. You can tune in 11/19 at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST to watch T.I. and Jeezy battle it out.