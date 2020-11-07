In less than two weeks, the second season of Verzuz will kick off with a battle between T.I. and Jeezy. The upcoming tussle came to fruition after T.I. spent a few months scouting for a competitor. Possible candidates included 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, but the “Live Your Life” rapper settled on Jeezy and the two rapper will go head-to-head on November 19. As the new Verzuz season gets ready to run its course, co-founder Swizz Beatz revealed another duo for another battle in the coming weeks.

In an interview with DJ Capri on Instagram Live, the famed producer revealed that a Verzuz between Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest is “pending.” He then admitted that he may have been to quick to break the news and refrained from giving away any further details. However, he did take a moment to shoutout a member in each of the respective groups. “Q-Tip is my brother, but that man. Andre 3000, but that man,” Swizz said in the interview.

Some of the last season’s highlight moments include Brandy and Monica’s battle which saw over six million viewers in attendance. Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight’s Verzuz also caught a lot of attention, with almost four million people tuned in to watch.