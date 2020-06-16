This past weekend, buzzing Atlanta rapper Gunna enjoyed his 27th birthday and judging by social media posted by his friends and collaborators, he really enjoyed it. According to Complex, Gunna received a cache of extravagant gifts from his mentor Young Thug and West Coast collaborator Roddy Ricch, including a luxury SUV and a new diamond piece from hip-hop’s (current) favorite jeweler, Eliantte.

From Young Thug, Gunna accepted a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a sky blue Louis Vuitton bag, while Roddy Ricch gave his “Start With Me” collaborator a diamond tennis bracelet. Videos and photos from Gunna’s similarly lavish birthday celebration in Beverly Hills show off both all his gifts, as well as the usual giant stacks of money and designer clothing that define the essence of his “drip.”

Gunna’s having a stellar 27th trip around the sun so far, as his sophomore album Wunna clocked in at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart upon its release, driven by its self-titled single and “Skybox.” He even got his own action figure, which he showed off on Instagram while promising a deluxe version of his album was on the way.

Check out Gunna’s opulent birthday presents above.

