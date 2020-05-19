Gunna Thrives In Jamaica For His New ‘Wunna’ Video

Some albums have been delayed during the pandemic, but that hasn’t applied to everybody. Gunna is releasing his latest, Wunna, at the end of the week, not long after premiering the album’s title track. Now, he has shared a video for the single, which was filmed in Jamaica. In the clip, Gunna and his associates enjoy the tropical environment, spending time outside, counting money, and relaxing by the pool.

Gunna also recently dropped the first part of a documentary about the making of Wunna. The seven-minute clip shows Gunna and his collaborators traveling the world while working on the album, with footage of them making tracks in New Zealand and shooting the “Wunna” video in Hopewell, Jamaica. Gunna said ahead of the video shoot, “Of course we’re in Jamaica, been in Jamaica. Now we being more productive. About to shoot the video, behind the scenes, of ‘Wunna.'”

This was all teased by the album trailer shared last week, which includes footage similar to what’s seen in the “Wunna” video. The album — first solo release since 2019’s Drip Or Drown 2 — features production from frequent collaborators Turbo, Wheezy, Taurus, and Keyz.

Watch the “Wunna” video above.

Wunna is out 5/22 via YSL Records/300 Entertainment.