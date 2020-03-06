Gunna Kicks Off The Campaign For His Upcoming Album With His New Single, ‘Skybox’

For quite some time now, Gunna has been teasing the release of his upcoming album, which would serve as the follow up to his 2019 album, Drip Or Drown 2. Fans were led to believe that the album — bearing the interesting title of Wunna — would arrive at some point in February thanks to a tweet by Gunna in January.

To their dissatisfaction, February came and went without the album from Gunna, most likely to give his partner in crime, Lil Baby, room to smoothly release his own album, My Turn. Gunna himself appears on My Turn thanks to “Heatin Up.” Shifting back to his own solo work, Gunna returns with a brand new single in “Skybox.”

Produced by Turbo, the track sees Gunna with his head in the clouds enjoying the view. Paired with a matching visual, the video first begins with Gunna falling victim to a tragic hot air balloon accident. After recovering from the wreck, Gunna makes the best of the area he finds himself by beginning the video by the hot air balloon wreck. He eventually wanders into what looks like the city’s center before being persuaded by one of its citizens to attend a more social gathering. Upon returning to his aircraft, Gunna finds that it is repaired and ready for him to use again.

To hear “Skybox,” press play on the video above.