Last week, Chloe Bailey officially began her solo career with the release of “Have Mercy.” She also delivered an exuberant performance of her debut single at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The performance featured a unique moment that impressed many: her licking the microphone towards the end of the performance. That includes Gunna, who took to Instagram to show her love.

The rapper reposted an image of the moment, writing, “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me.” Chloe recently spoke about the moment in an Instagram post. “I swear i didn’t even know i licked the mic til after i watched the performance back,” she wrote under an image of the moment.

Chloe recently addressed claims that she is dating Future. “I don’t know where that rumor came from,” she said on Instagram Live. “He’s a wonderful fella, love his music, I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

Some people also claimed that is in the Illuminati, which she adamantly denied. “One moment you all say that I talk about God too much and the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves?” she said. “I love God so much and I love music, and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.” She added, “I didn’t sell my soul, no.”

