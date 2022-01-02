Gunna has spent the last few months promoting his next album, which he previously revealed is titled Drip Season 4. The musician started promoting it back in August with the single “9 Times Outta 10,” featuring producer Taurus. A month later, he returned “Too Easy,” featuring Future and which was later remixed by Roddy Ricch. Both songs left fan to wonder when the full album would arrive. Finally, on New Year’s Day, he gave an answer.

Gunna shared a post of what appears to be a clip from a music video for an upcoming song, which is reportedly titled “Pushin P” and which features contributions from Young Thug and Future. In the caption, Gunna wrote, “DS4 1-7-22 #HNY,” confirming that the album will arrive in less than a week on January 7.

Drip Season 4 will be Gunna’s first album since 2020’s Wunna, which became a fan favorite by the end of the year. It’s also the first installment in the series, which Gunna began back in 2015, since 2018’s Drip Season 3.

You can view the announcement and the song preview in the post above.

Drip Season 4 is out 1/7 via YSL Records/300 Entertainment.