Gunna Performed A Livestream Concert To Benefit George Floyd’s Family

For some time now, Gunna had been getting ready for a livestream performance in honor of the release of his new album, Wunna. While this past weekend may not have seemed like the most appropriate time to celebrate anything, Gunna decided not to cancel or postpone the performance. Instead, the show went on, and all proceeds from it went to benefit George Floyd’s family. The rapper was joined by a live band for the performance, which took place on the terrace of a Los Angeles mansion.

Ahead of the performance, Gunna shared his thoughts about the state of our country, writing on Instagram, “This live performance has been scheduled weeks , I was goin to cancel it due to the circumstances of our country! But I also want to speak on it and didn’t kno how to start..I never saw my city like this ! I feel our pain I want to fight for our rights ! But I don’t want US To destroy our own communities! the police have been killing us for years and still are and we should come together around that cause! this live performance is for all the black lives lost to the hands of police murders. We will be sending all the funds raised here to the organizations that support the cause. #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

It was a big weekend for Gunna, as it was revealed that Wunna debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart.

This week's top 5 on the #Billboard200: 1. @1GunnaGunna Wunna (debut)

2. @lilbaby4PF My Turn

3. @1future High Off Life

4. @the1975 Notes On A Conditional Form (debut)

5. @Polo_Capalot The GOAT — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 1, 2020

Watch the full performance above.