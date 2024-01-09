Is Gunna Dropping New Music In 2024?

In 2023, the public counted Gunna out. Most thought he would never regain his footing in the rap game. But, boy, did the “Bread & Butter” rapper prove the naysayers wrong. After finding his footing upon his release from jail, Gunna hit the studio with a point to prove. As a result of his effort, Gunna’s highly-anticipated album, A Gift And A Curse, spawned his first solo top 10 hit (“F*kumean“) and Grammy buzz.

With such a red-hot year, fans want to know if the streak can continue. So, is Gunna planning on dropping any new music in 2024? According to a screenshot captured by HipHopDX (a fellow subsidiary of Warner Music Group), the answer is yes.

On January 5, The RapCaviar Podcast, hosted by Brandon “Jinx ” Jenkins, surveyed their Instagram followers to get a feel for their most anticipated albums for 2024, of which Gunna’s name was mentioned. Gunna hasn’t maintained a relatively low profile online since gaining his freedom, but he couldn’t help but respond to the expressed interest.

Although he didn’t provide many details, his one-word response of “soon” was enough of a validation from the overjoyed fan. Gunna joins the long line of slated rap releases, including Playboi Carti, ASAP Rocky, and Cardi B, to name a few.

