gunna 2023
Getty Image
Music

Is Gunna Dropping New Music In 2024?

In 2023, the public counted Gunna out. Most thought he would never regain his footing in the rap game. But, boy, did the “Bread & Butter” rapper prove the naysayers wrong. After finding his footing upon his release from jail, Gunna hit the studio with a point to prove. As a result of his effort, Gunna’s highly-anticipated album, A Gift And A Curse, spawned his first solo top 10 hit (“F*kumean“) and Grammy buzz.

With such a red-hot year, fans want to know if the streak can continue. So, is Gunna planning on dropping any new music in 2024? According to a screenshot captured by HipHopDX (a fellow subsidiary of Warner Music Group), the answer is yes.

On January 5, The RapCaviar Podcast, hosted by Brandon “Jinx ” Jenkins, surveyed their Instagram followers to get a feel for their most anticipated albums for 2024, of which Gunna’s name was mentioned. Gunna hasn’t maintained a relatively low profile online since gaining his freedom, but he couldn’t help but respond to the expressed interest.

Although he didn’t provide many details, his one-word response of “soon” was enough of a validation from the overjoyed fan. Gunna joins the long line of slated rap releases, including Playboi Carti, ASAP Rocky, and Cardi B, to name a few.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×