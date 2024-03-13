While Chloe X Halle fans clamor for a comeback from their favorite duo, the Bailey sisters themselves have been advancing their individual careers. While 2023 appeared to be Chlöe’s chance to shine as a solo artist while Halle enjoyed the Hollywood spotlight, it looks like the younger sister is ready to start rolling out her own solo album. Now that the release of The Color Purple is over and her new baby Halo is a few months old, Halle has begun to tease her next move: a solo single called “In Your Hands.”

She revealed the release date for the single on Twitter in a post suggesting what fans might be able to expect. In apparent cover photo for the single, Halle kneels in the desert, playing a guitar and whipping her hair across her face. The image, paired with a reply from her sister that reads, “My rockstar,” has fans expecting some Lenny Kravitz-esque rock’n’roll on Halle’s single, which would certainly help set her music apart from Chlöe’s hip-hop-flavored R&B approach.

the world is yours 🤍in your hands out Friday https://t.co/qaoNebtnOT pic.twitter.com/gX4iaGjZz0 — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 13, 2024

my rockstar — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 13, 2024

Chlöe, meanwhile, has also continued her solo career, dropping the single “FYS” to start the year. So, while we might not be getting a new Chloe X Halle project right away, we could be getting projects from both Chlöe AND Halle, which is almost just as good.

“In Your Hands” is out on 3/15.