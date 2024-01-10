It’s only been a few days since Halle Bailey and DDG announced the birth of their son, Halo, but they are already introducing him to the world of social media. Yesterday (January 9), the new parents launched an Instagram for him, and fans instantly flocked to follow it.

The account, @therealbabyhalo, has over 38,000 followers as of this post. “My stylist & dada @ddg run this page.. the flyest baby alive,” the bio reads.

However, for those who might have been expecting to see what Halo looked like, it might not happen for a while. In the first post on Halo’s Instagram, they blurred out the baby’s face for privacy reasons. All that can be seen is that he is rocking a black Nike onesie.

“Went all black nike tech today for doctor check ups… nun too crazy,” the caption reads.

This has left those interested a bit confused by the purpose. “What’s tha point in makin ah instagram for a baby who’s face yall don’t wanna show?” one user commented.

“Creating a page but don’t wanna show the face is wild,” another wrote with laughing emojis. “We supposed to like the baby feet?!?”

Others took a different approach and appreciated DDG for having fun with being a new father.

Check out Halo’s first post below.