Halle Bailey Is Back In The Studio Having ‘So Much Fun’ Working With None Other Than Missy Elliott

Halle Bailey is already back to working hard, even after starring in The Little Mermaid earlier this year. In a new post, Missy Elliott revealed that she and Bailey were in the studio together, sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media.

Elliott and Bailey posed for a cute selfie together, as the studio glows with purple lighting in the background. Another video finds them dancing along, as Bailey points to Elliott and notes that she’s “with the legends, yes!”

“I had a blast in the stu with Halle!!!” Elliott captioned. “We cookin up sumn… New Halle??”

As it turns out, a collab of some sort is on the way, much to fans’ excitement. “Yasss we had so much fun, can’t wait for y’all to hear,” Bailey responded to Elliott’s post.

After the teaser was posted, fans on social media were also thrilled about the fact that both Halle and her sister, Chloe, will have individual songs as a collaboration with Elliott.

“Her giving both sisters a feature for their debut >>&gt,” wrote one.

“Missy working on producing R&B with Halle?!?!?” another added. “Oh sister is about to SANG.”

Check out Missy Elliott and Halle Bailey teasing their collaboration above. Below you can find some additional fan reactions.

