Halle Bailey is already back to working hard, even after starring in The Little Mermaid earlier this year. In a new post, Missy Elliott revealed that she and Bailey were in the studio together, sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media.

Elliott and Bailey posed for a cute selfie together, as the studio glows with purple lighting in the background. Another video finds them dancing along, as Bailey points to Elliott and notes that she’s “with the legends, yes!”

“I had a blast in the stu with Halle!!!” Elliott captioned. “We cookin up sumn… New Halle??”

As it turns out, a collab of some sort is on the way, much to fans’ excitement. “Yasss we had so much fun, can’t wait for y’all to hear,” Bailey responded to Elliott’s post.

yasss we had so much fun, can’t wait for y’all to hear 💓✨✨✨🎶🎶🎶💓 https://t.co/dpjNlnIlH6 — Halle (@HalleBailey) November 7, 2023

After the teaser was posted, fans on social media were also thrilled about the fact that both Halle and her sister, Chloe, will have individual songs as a collaboration with Elliott.

“Her giving both sisters a feature for their debut >>>,” wrote one.

Her giving both sisters a feature for their debut >>> https://t.co/pEXaIUoYay — IM JUST A GIRL🤭 (@tiaradanyel_) November 7, 2023

“Missy working on producing R&B with Halle?!?!?” another added. “Oh sister is about to SANG.”

… Missy working on producing R&B with Halle?!?!? Oh sister is about to SANG https://t.co/5UUpekxDNz — Helen Zaas (@TyLaCo91) November 7, 2023

Check out Missy Elliott and Halle Bailey teasing their collaboration above. Below you can find some additional fan reactions.

BOTH CHLOE AND H ALLE GOT A SONG WITH THIS LEGEND IM UP!!! https://t.co/9Zx6wVFfZT — Chlöver4L🍀 (@ImChloesHusband) November 7, 2023

I know they made some CERTIFIED SMACKERS in the lab. Ask Halle where here sister at tho. https://t.co/KUQDgcCSYc — The Larry Wilson (@thelarrywilson) November 7, 2023

I’m hoping it’s writing and production and not just a verse. https://t.co/rmmoK8vHPT — DEVIN (@DEVlNBX) November 7, 2023

