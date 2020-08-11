2020 has been a huge year for Hamilton (though not without controversy) thanks to its premiere on Disney+. It was announced in February that Disney had acquired a filmed version of the Broadway show for $75 million, which resulted in a significant payday for creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda. He made so much from the sale, in fact, that for the first time, he is in the top 10 of Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid actors of the year.

For 2020, Miranda ranks at No. 7 thanks to $45.5 million in earnings. The publication notes that Miranda should expect another influx of cash in 2021 when the film adaptation of his musical In The Heights is released.

Some other music-related folks made the list as well: The rankings feature Mark Wahlberg (fka Marky Mark) comes in at third with $58 million and Will Smith places eighth with $44.5 million. Other folks who made it include Dwayne Johnson (No. 1, $87.5 million) Ryan Reynolds (No. 2, $71.5 million), Ben Affleck (No. 4, $55 million), Vin Diesel (No. 5, $54 million), Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (No. 6, $48.5 million), Adam Sandler (No. 9, $41 million), and Jackie Chan (No. 10, $40 million).

Aside from the Disney payday, Hamilton also performed quite well on the music charts: In July, the soundtrack album achieved a new peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting Broadcast cast album in over 50 years.

