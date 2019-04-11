Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hand Habits (real name Meg Duffy) has released a new video for their song “Wildfire.” One of the standouts from their recent album Placeholder, “Wildfire” is a bleak and ruminative song about witnessing the world burning and being powerless to stop it.

The video for “Wildfire,” directed by filmmaker Otium, expands on the song’s bleak themes. Much of the footage in the video is from Otium’s own documentation of the days after the 2016 Presidential election and the feelings of hopelessness so many Americans felt in those days. “Through a cascade of images and split screens, including analogue footage [I] captured on the road between November 7 – November 17 2016, ‘Wildfire’ explores how we consume and are consumed by nature, politics and television,” says Otium of the song.

Hand Habits is currently on a headlining tour in support of Placeholder, and will be playing some North American opening dates for other musicians later this fall and summer. Check out the video for “Wildfire” above, and their tour itinerary below.

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^ %

04/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd DC Vinyl Lounge ^

04/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight ^

04/14 – Nashville, TN @ The End ^

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

04/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ^

04/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) ^

04/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Inside) ^ *

04/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sanitary Tortilla Factory ^

04/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress ^

04/22 – Long Beach @ Living Room LBC ^

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg ^ +

04/28 – Boulder Creek, CA @ Do It Ourselves Festival

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda $

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall ~

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall ~

^ w/ Tasha

% w/ Chris Cohen

* w/ Hovvdy

+ w/ Lomelda

$ w/ Broken Social Scene

~ w/ Sylvan Esso