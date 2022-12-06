In its over a decade of existence, Hangout Festival has risen among the most notable mega music festivals in the South. Taking place on the glistening beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, it’s a quintessential summer starter fest (they even have a stageside swimming pool) boasting a loaded lineup year in and year out. For 2023, Hangout Fest is coming in hot with the newly announced headlining slate of SZA, Paramore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Calvin Harris. Both SZA and Paramore will be riding the high off of their new albums, S.O.S. and This Is Why, respectively. But the buck doesn’t stop there.

The festival takes place from May 19th – 21st and joining the headliners on the Hangout Fest 2023 lineup are gigantic acts in hip-hop, rock, EDM, and more. Lil Nas X, Skrillex, Flume, and the Kid LaRoi are damn near headliners themselves. While the rest of the thoroughly-curated lineup also includes Russ, Thundercat, GloRilla, Sabrina Carpenter, Kevin Gates, Tove Lo, Alison Wonderland, and more.

Ticketing pre-sale begins Friday, 12/09 at 10 am CT here. You can register for the pre-sale leading up to then. Check out the complete Hangout fest 2023 lineup poster below.

