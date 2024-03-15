Make a list of your ten favorite movies and Hans Zimmer probably composed the score of half of them. He’s an undeniable icon in the industry, and he puts on a heck of a live show, too. If that’s something you’d like to see for yourself, Zimmer just announced Hans Zimmer Live tour dates for 2024. These shows will be his first in North America in seven years.

Tickets will be available to buy starting March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a TikTok pre-sale starting March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as local presales beginning March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the tour website.

Check out list of Zimmer’s upcoming tour dates below.