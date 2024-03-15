Make a list of your ten favorite movies and Hans Zimmer probably composed the score of half of them. He’s an undeniable icon in the industry, and he puts on a heck of a live show, too. If that’s something you’d like to see for yourself, Zimmer just announced Hans Zimmer Live tour dates for 2024. These shows will be his first in North America in seven years.
Tickets will be available to buy starting March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a TikTok pre-sale starting March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as local presales beginning March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the tour website.
Check out list of Zimmer’s upcoming tour dates below.
Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour Dates: Hans Zimmer Live
05/31 — Dubai, UAE @ Coca Cola Arena
09/06 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live
09/10 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Resorts World
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/03 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena