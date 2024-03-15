Hans Zimmer 2024
Getty Image
Music

Hans Zimmer Is Taking His Legendary Film Scores On The Road With 2024 Tour Dates

Make a list of your ten favorite movies and Hans Zimmer probably composed the score of half of them. He’s an undeniable icon in the industry, and he puts on a heck of a live show, too. If that’s something you’d like to see for yourself, Zimmer just announced Hans Zimmer Live tour dates for 2024. These shows will be his first in North America in seven years.

Tickets will be available to buy starting March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a TikTok pre-sale starting March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as local presales beginning March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the tour website.

Check out list of Zimmer’s upcoming tour dates below.

Hans Zimmer 2024 Tour Dates: Hans Zimmer Live

05/31 — Dubai, UAE @ Coca Cola Arena
09/06 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live
09/10 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Resorts World
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/03 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×