Hans Zimmer puts so much thought into his musical and film scores. But this past Thursday night in London, he decided to improvise.

During his performance at London’s 02 Arena, Zimmer orchestrated performances of songs from The Dark Knight, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Dune, and several other songs from films he’s scored. Following these performances, he instructed his partner Dina De Luca to join him onstage.

Upon De Luca’s arrival, Zimmer asked her a series of questions.

“Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important,” he said. “Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?”

He then proceeded to ask the most important question of them all.

“Will you marry me?,” he asked.

To this question, De Luca happily obliged, prompting cheers from the audience, according to the Associated Press.

After the proposal, Zimmer then shared to the audience that he had time to perform “this one little number.” He then performed “Time” from Inception.